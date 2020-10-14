Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Women's Fashion Deals

Prime Day 2020 is here and there are tons of amazing women's fashion deals you don't want to miss out on. Shop clothing, shoes and accessories from big fashion brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Sam Edelman, Alo Yoga, Keds, Lele Sadoughi and so many more.
Amazon Prime Day 2020 will end on Oct. 14, meaning you have less than 48 hours to score huge deals. Prime Day 2020 deals are offering price cuts on shoes, loungewear, electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, tie dye pieces and so many more products.
Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the annual mega-sale is filled with white hots deals and massive discounts on coveted brands such as Calvin Klein Underwear, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch.
Be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to unlock major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial. Plus, buy $40 in Amazon gift cards and get a $10 credit!
