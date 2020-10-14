x
Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Women's Fashion Deals

Prime Day 2020 is here and there are tons of amazing women's fashion deals you don't want to miss out on. Shop clothing, shoes and accessories from big fashion brands such as Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Sam Edelman, Alo Yoga, Keds, Lele Sadoughi and so many more. 

Amazon Prime Day 2020 will end on Oct. 14, meaning you have less than 48 hours to score huge deals. Prime Day 2020 deals are offering price cuts on shoesloungewearelectronicstravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressesdesigner sunglassesactiveweardesigner backpacksswimwearmen's clothingjewelrytie dye pieces and so many more products.

Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the annual mega-sale is filled with white hots deals and massive discounts on coveted brands such as Calvin Klein UnderwearKate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera BradleyLevi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidasAmerican Apparel and Tory Burch.

Be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to unlock major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial. Plus, buy $40 in Amazon gift cards and get a $10 credit! 

Shop the best fashion deals from Prime Day. 

