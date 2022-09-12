Amanda Seyfried Wins First-Ever Emmy for Portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in 'The Dropout'

Amanda Seyfried's portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout has earned her her first-ever Emmy. The 36-year-old actress on Monday night earned a Primetime Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actress in Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category.

After her name was called, Seyfried looked stunned and exclaimed "Oh my god!" before giving her husband, The Newsroom star Thomas Sadokis, a big kiss. He then escorted her to the stage.

During her acceptance speech, Seyfried thanked the cast and crew and revealed the work she put it was "really hard, but it was the best time of my life."

Seyfried deftly portrayed the disgraced Theranos founder, who was convicted of fraud, in Hulu's true-crime miniseries. The series was adapted from the ABC Radio podcast about Holmes and her Silicon Valley-based company, which raised billions of dollars over unproven claims of developing a revolutionary blood test. After authorities got involved, she was charged with nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was ultimately found guilty on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy. Holmes is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 17. She faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, plus restitution for lying to her investors.

For her part, Seyfried brilliantly recreated her real-life counterpart’s distinct baritone voice and signature style, which included a black turtleneck sweater accessorized with a green juice smoothie. Earlier this year, Seyfried revealed she had not spoken to Holmes prior to the series dropping on Hulu but said she would be open since the show aired.

"I would want to spend some time with her and know that I probably shouldn’t, because I have in some way affected her legal experience," she said. "Right now, Sunny Balwani is in court, and her sentencing may or may not depend on Sunny’s sentencing. And so, it’s really messy."

Seyfried beat out Toni Collette (The Staircase), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story) and Margaret Qualley (Maid).

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.