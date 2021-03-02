Amanda Seyfried Reacts to First Golden Globe Nomination (Exclusive)

After delivering a standout performance as actress Marion Davies in David Fincher’s Mank, Amanda Seyfried is now a first-time Golden Globe nominee. The 35-year-old performer was recognized in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture category, with the film earning a total of seven nominations.

"It just feels really good; it's my first nomination," Seyfried tells ET's Nischelle Turner while backstage of a magazine cover photo shoot in New York City. Admittedly, the news hasn’t fully sunk in yet because she has had such a busy morning. "It'll sink in," she says. “There’s so much going on... and life is happening. So it's gonna take a day."

While Seyfried has delivered celebrated performances in Big Love, Mean Girls and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, this marks her first major solo acting nomination after earning a Screen Actors Guild Award nom for Outstanding Performance by a Cast for Les Misérables. Her portrayal of Davies has earned her some of the best reviews of her career and put her in the Oscar conversation.

Reflecting on how much she's grown over the course of two decades, she says, "If this opportunity had come a little earlier in my career, I don't think I would have been able to rise to the occasion in this way."

Now that she's older, "I was really ready to embody somebody else like this and I didn't realize until it became an opportunity that I couldn't resist,” the actress continues. "But I think I worked really hard. It feels good to be in the conversation and to have a spotlight on my performance."

With news that the Golden Globes is going to be bicoastal this year, with a hybrid in-person/virtual ceremony co-hosted by Amy Poehler in Los Angeles and Tina Fey in New York City, Seyfried says she’s "of course, down."

She adds, "It would be nice to celebrate with everybody in person. But I get it. We got to be safe, so I will take whatever I can get. This nomination is everything right now."

In the meantime, Seyfried reveals that she plans to cap off the moment with some champagne. “You got to celebrate everything you can in this day and age,” she says. "So yeah, I'm gonna go get some champagne. It's not too early, right?"

The 2021 Golden Globes, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will air live on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC. Until then, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage.