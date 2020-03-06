Amanda Seales Leaves 'The Real' 6 Months After Joining as Co-Host

Amanda Seales is out at The Real. The 38-year-old actress and comedian revealed on Instagram Live on Tuesday that six months after joining the daytime talk show as co-host, her contract was up -- and she decided not to renew it.

"It doesn't feel good to my soul to be at a place where I cannot speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to," Seales explained. "And where the people that are speaking to me in despairing ways are not being handled."

"I'm not at a space where, as a full black woman, I can have my voice and my co-workers also have their voices, and where the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for black voices to be at the top, too," she added.

Seales continued to open up about her exit from The Real on Wednesday, insisting that her departure had nothing to do with her relationship with now former co-hosts.

"Do not try to create some false dissension between me and the co-hosts of The Real," Seales told her followers. "Y'all so f**king corny. There is a whole pandemic and an uprising going on, and you still can't find sh*t else to do but try and create some kind of conflict that doesn't exist? I did not unfollow Loni Love. I haven't unfollowed anybody."

Seales then gave a shout-out to Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Houghton and Loni Love. "What ya'll don't understand is grown women do grown-women business. That's what y'all don't understand, and what I gotta do with my business ain't got nothing to do with them sisters," she said.

"You make me laugh, you make me think, you make me be a better woman... thank you @amandaseales," Love wrote in response.

In a February interview with ET, Houghton praised Seales as an addition to the show.

"I've actually known Amanda the longest out of anyone on the panel. I've known Amanda since we both lived in New York," she shared. "I've always loved who she is. I've loved how opinionated she is and that's what we love on the show, having women who have strong opinions and bring a different perspective."

See more on The Real in the video below.