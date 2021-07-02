Amanda Gorman Wows With Moving Poem at Super Bowl Pregame Show

Amanda Gorman has done it again! Fresh off her headline-making performance at President Joe Biden's inauguration, the 22-year-old Poet Laureate wowed at the Super Bowl LV pregame show on Sunday.

The poet sported a light blue coat in the pre-recorded segment, which featured her delivering her powerful poem alongside footage of three everyday heroes who were chosen as honorary team captains by the NFL.

These captains included Trimaine Davis, a Los Angeles teacher who fought to secure internet access and laptops for his students amid the pandemic, Suzie Dorner, a Tampa nurse who managed the COVID ICU at Tampa General Hospital, and James Martin, a Marine veteran who has helped veterans and their families connect virtually through the Wounded Warrior Project.

"Let us walk with these warriors, charge on with these champions, and carry forth the call of our captains," Gorman said in her poem. "We celebrate them by acting with courage and compassion, by doing what is right and just."

"For while we honor them today," she concluded, "it is they who every day honor us."

Fans couldn't get enough of Gorman's moment.

That Amanda Gorman moment though. Yes and yes. — Adriana Hooper (@AdrianaHoop) February 7, 2021

Prior to her performance, Gorman tweeted about the opportunity in January, writing, "Humbled to be the first poet to perform at the Super Bowl! I'm so excited to place poetry at the forefront of the most watched U.S. television broadcast, & to honor 3 heroes of the coronavirus pandemic. Can’t wait for the world to hear their stories!"

1/2 Humbled to be the first poet to perform at the Super Bowl! I'm so excited to place poetry at the forefront of the most watched U.S. television broadcast, & to honor 3 heroes of the coronavirus pandemic. Can’t wait for the world to hear their stories! https://t.co/UBLqZhZpTA — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 28, 2021

She also added that though it may seem like her success was a result of her inauguration performance, she had actually been in talks with the Super Bowl "for weeks," long before her inauguration invitation.