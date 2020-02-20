Amanda Bynes' Parents Haven't Met Her Fiancé

Amanda Bynes still needs to introduce her parents to her new man.

ET has exclusively learned that the She's the Man star's parents have never met her fiancé. Bynes and her beau, who a source tells ET is 28-year-old Paul Michael, met a little more than two months ago at the same sober living facility and do not live together.

The source confirms that the couple got engaged on Valentine's Day, the same day that Bynes shared her exciting news to Instagram. The former Nickelodeon star posted a photo of her stunning diamond ring on her social media page, writing, "Engaged to tha love of my life."

On Dec. 12, ET exclusively reported that Bynes checked out of a sober living facility on her own. A source tells ET on Wednesday that days after Bynes left the facility, the judge in her conservatorship case ordered her to return to sober living.

Furthermore, the source points out that because Bynes is under a conservatorship she cannot legally get married unless the judge and her conservator, her mom, Lynn, sign off on the nuptials. ET has reached out to Bynes’ attorney for comment.

Bynes, meanwhile, has been showing off her "lover" in a couple of Instagram posts. Following her engagement, she shared the first photo of them together. On Monday, she posted a second snap of herself with Michael.

On Tuesday, Bynes checked in with her fans on her Instagram Story, thanking everyone for their support and expressing that she can't wait to launch her fashion collection.

"Sup, Instagram. Just wanted to say hi to all of my followers. I really wanted to say I appreciate you guys so much for supporting me," she began. "I'm really looking forward to starting my clothing line and I'm hoping that in the near future it will be out online."

Bynes celebrated her graduation from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles in June of last year, a few months after giving a candid interview to Paper magazine, in which she opened up about her struggles with mental health, drug use and body image.

