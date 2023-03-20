Amanda Bynes Hospitalized on Psychiatric Hold After Roaming Los Angeles Naked: Report

Amanda Bynes has reportedly been hospitalized. The 36-year-old actress was placed on a psychiatric hold after she was found roaming downtown Los Angeles naked, TMZ reports. ET has reached out to Bynes' rep for comment.

An eyewitness tells the outlet that the incident happened Sunday morning. The outlet additionally reports that Bynes flagged a car down and told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode, before calling 911 herself.

Bynes, who was unharmed during the incident, was then taken to a nearby police station, where a mental health team determined she needed to be placed on a psychiatric hold, law enforcement sources tell the outlet.

Bynes was placed under a conservatorship in 2013, with her mother, Lynn Bynes, having legal control of her. The conservatorship came after several run-ins with police and an involuntary psychiatric hold. Bynes previously admitted she was "on drugs" during her headline-making behavior, and tweeted that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Bynes' conservatorship was terminated in March 2022 after she "provided facts that the conservatorship is no longer needed" to the court. Her parents supported the end of the conservatorship, a source told ET at the time.

"We're all excited and we’re all anxiously looking forward to Amanda living a life as a private and normal citizen," Bynes' lawyer, David A. Esquibias, told ET at the time. "Ms. Bynes' parents have both been very supportive throughout the entire conservatorship, and have helped her work towards a positive transition into the real world, which was the goal from the beginning of the legal arrangement."

Bynes spoke out shortly thereafter, telling ET in a statement, "In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors, including my fragrance line, and look forward to sharing more when I can."