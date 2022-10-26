Alyssa Scott Pregnant With Her and Nick Cannon's Second Child After Death of Their Son Zen

Alyssa Scott has a baby on the way. On Wednesday, she announced that she's pregnant by Instagramming a photo of her baby bump while holding her daughter, Zeela, who matched her mom in blue.

"With you by my side…," Scott captioned the photo.

ET has learned that Nick Cannon is the father of the baby she's expecting.

The baby news comes nearly a year after the death of her and Cannon's son, Zen. In December 2021, Cannon announced on his since-canceled eponymous daytime talk show that 5-month-old Zen died of brain cancer and a subsequent tumor. Zen was Cannon's seventh child.

Cannon is also dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant, son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

Earlier this year, Cannon and Scott announced a foundation in honor of their late son with the goal of helping to find a cure for pediatric cancer, in June.

Cannon and Scott took to their Instagram accounts at the time to unveil the Zen's Light Foundation, whose mission "is to foster global excellence in hope, grief-care, and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need." Cannon and Scott attended "a beautiful lighting ceremony to honor the life of an Angel" to commemorate the occasion.

Zen's parents also thanked the Children's Hospital of Orange County for helping them pull off the inaugural event.

"Can't wait for next year where our Lighting Gala will continue [to] grow to help find a cure for pediatric [c]ancer, further research and help console more families during difficult times," the caption concluded.

The foundation announcement came a day after Scott posted a video montage of Zen on what would have been his first birthday. The video montage, set to Vince Gill's "Go Rest High on That Mountain," included some of Zen's cutest moments, from snippets of Scott holding Zen and her daughter hanging out with the baby boy in the crib to Zen smiling while donning Mickey Mouse pajamas.

Scott captioned the post, saying, "Happy heavenly birthday Zen. At the root of all the emotions I have today there is insurmountable love. I always try my best to remain positive but right now I can’t help but cry out 'it’s not suppose to be like this.'"

She added, "In my mind I can see him smashing his cake and crawling around, tugging at my legs. But the reality is I will be the one to blow out his first candle. I will wish he was still here with us. GO REST HIGH 🤍 We miss you in the physical Son but feel you spiritually and fulfilling with you eternally. Happy Birthday! We love you Zen."

Hours later, Cannon reposted the same video and wrote in his caption, "#REPOST The loving, nurturing, irrefrangible and strength filled Amazing Mother @itsalyssaemm said it way better than I could ever."