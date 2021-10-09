Alyson Hannigan Reveals 'This Is Us' Used Her Home As a Shooting Location

Alyson Hannigan's home was used as a shooting location for This Is Us. The 47-year-old actress revealed that she allowed the NBC series to shoot scenes at her home for its upcoming sixth and final season, though she was initially hesitant to do so.

"The people we bought our house from, I don’t know if they ever lived here. I think they just rented it out for film shoots," Hannigan explained on SiriusXM’s The Michelle Collins Show, before quipping, "I think my house’s resume is longer than mine."

"When we moved in we were like, 'We will never do that. We know what productions do to locations,'" she added of her husband, Alexis Denisof, and their kids, Keeva, 9, and Satyana, 12. "I would say at least twice a month [we] get requests because the house is just known."

The This Is Us request stood out from the bunch, though, when Hannigan learned that her neighbor was the series' director. "We were like, 'If we are ever going to do it, we would do it for that show 'cause it’s so good,'" Hannigan, the host of Food Network's Outrageous Pumpkins, recalled.

The decision turned out to be a good one, as the show not only gifted Hannigan and her family a staycation during filming, but also fixed previously damaged things in her home when shooting wrapped.

"Not only did they give us our house back in wonderful shape, they fixed things that I had damaged," Hannigan said. "They were touching up some paint or whatever, and there is clearly like one of my kids' handprints on a wall and they’re like, 'Would you like us to do that as well?' And I’m like, 'I know that wasn’t from you, but yeah, thank you.'"

"They fixed damage that I had done. We got a lot of wood [and] you can’t tape anything to it or it takes some of the stain off. I didn’t know that on my first Halloween and I taped to this beautiful door. I forever see like little tape marks. They fixed that, too," she added. "I was like, 'You guys!'"

This Is Us began shooting its sixth and final season in September. Before filming got underway, series star Ron Cephus-Jones told ET's Nischelle Turner that the upcoming season is "gonna just overwhelm everyone."

"You figure with all the different ends that need to be wrapped up between the inner family, the Pearsons, the uncle, they're just so many wonderful things that even came out this past season, all the surprises that went on," he told ET. "So there's a lot of little buttons, I's that need to be dotted and T's that need to be crossed, and I think that it's gonna be even overwhelming for myself."

The next month, This Is Us star Mandy Moore opened up about what shooting the last season had been like so far.

"It's already tears. Tears for the material and tears for the fact that we're leaving this family," she told ET's Kevin Frazier. "This family is disbanding. But we have many, many months and episodes to shoot."

This Is Us returns midseason in 2022 on NBC.