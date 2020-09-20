Always Pan: This Instagram-Famous Kitchen Tool Is Back in Stock

Like a basic white tee you can style a million different ways, the Always Pan by cookware startup Our Place is an über-versatile, space-saving cooking essential for your kitchen. With the bold claim of being able to replace almost all of your cookware, perhaps not since the Instant Pot has a seemingly simple kitchen tool caused such a...stir.

Unlike traditional cookware that serves one or two purposes, the innovative Always Pan delivers as eight: a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula and spoon rest. That means you can fry, braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, boil, pour, serve and store to your heart's content.

To help perform all of those duties, it comes with a modular lid, a nesting beechwood spatula that tucks perfectly into the handle's integrated spoon rest and a stainless steel steamer basket. All of the pieces are dishwasher-safe except for the wooden spatula, although we prefer to handwash these kinds of items.

The Always Pan is constructed differently from stainless steel cookware, too. This fry pan is made of a lightweight cast aluminum (rather than cast iron) that conducts and holds heat much better, and its nonstick ceramic coating free of PFOA, PTFE, lead and other potentially toxic materials.

Of course, it doesn't hurt that the Always Pan is a seriously good-looking piece of cookware. The ceramic coating is sleek and modern -- we'd happily leave this sitting on our stovetop when not in use, just to show it off. It comes in five colors to complement pretty much any kitchen: spice (pictured above and below), lavender, steam, charcoal and sage.

A few maintenance tips from Our Place for this best-selling item: Use non-metal utensils to keep the coating in good shape, low to medium heat as your cooking temperature and high smokepoint oils like extra virgin olive oil and ghee. Oh, and don't put it in the oven -- stovetop only!

The modern, multi-purpose Always Pan is currently back in stock after being months of being sold out. Shop it below before it disappears again!