Allison Mack Files for Divorce From Nicki Clyne

Allison Mack has filed for divorce from wife Nicki Clyne.

According to Orange County Online records, the former Smallville star -- who was involved in the sex cult NXIVM and last year pleaded guilty to racketeering charges -- filed the paperwork on Friday.

Mack, 38, and the former Battlestar Galactica actress, 37, got married in 2017. In 2018, federal prosecutors claimed that the two actresses were married "at the behest of NXIVM co-founder Keith Raniere." According to People, a one-time publicist for the cult alleged, “Nicki has been in the cult for 12 years. She quit her regular role with Battlestar to follow Raniere.”

In Seduced, Catherine Oxenberg’s daughter, India, claimed that both Mack and Clyne forced her to be a witness at their wedding ceremony. "They also wrote a document that I had to sign, saying they were in love and that the wedding was real,” India alleged. “I didn’t realize at the time what I had done was a federal crime. They were not in love and Nicki was Canadian and she needed the marriage in order to stay in the country. This whole thing was orchestrated by Keith."

In April 2019, Mack -- who became a face of NXIVM -- pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering and one count of racketeering conspiracy. Prosecutors in Mack’s trial alleged that in addition to attempting to recruit other women and actresses, Mack recruited slaves and then “directly or implicitly required her slaves … to engage in sexual activity with Raniere."

Mack faces 15 years to life in prison. A date has not been set for her sentencing.

In September of this year, Clyne spoke publicly for the first time since Raniere was convicted in 2019 on seven counts, including sex trafficking, racketeering and conspiracy charges.

“It’s very unfortunate the way that the word NXIVM has been applied and is now synonymous with the term sexual cult, which I don’t even know how to define what that is," Clyne said during an interview with CBS This Morning, in which she and four other members of NXIVM vocalized their support of the organization.

“We're not denying that certain things took place,” said Clyne, who was never charged with a crime. “There’s evidence that certain things happened. How they happened, why they happened and why certain people chose them -- that's a whole other conversation."

In October, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison, after first being convicted in 2019 on seven charges, including conspiracy, racketeering and sex trafficking.