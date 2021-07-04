Allison Janney Reveals Why She Never Married or Had Kids

Allison Janney plays a mother on Mom, but she's not one in real life. During her appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Janney opened up about not getting married or having kids -- and why she doesn't have any regrets about it.

"I think if I would have found the right guy at the right time who wanted to have kids, I probably would have with the right partner because I wasn’t ever really confident that I wanted to have kids," Janney explained. "I would rather regret not having kids than have kids and regret that. I’m OK with it."

Janney -- who has had several serious relationships throughout her life and was engaged to actor Richard Jenik before their 2006 breakup -- said she's still discovering who she is and what she wants.

"I really am this time in my life getting to know who I am and what I want. I’d love to eventually find someone to share my life with but if it doesn’t happen, I’ll be just fine," the 61-year-old actress said.

"Right now, I’m just virtually dating," she quipped. "My latest crush is Rip on Yellowstone."

While chatting with Barrymore, Janney also opened up about the freedom she feels from letting her hair go gray.

"I cannot tell you how amazing it is to feel free. Free from hair color and hair extensions and hair tape and blah blah blah. To be able to run my hands through my hair and hopefully sometime a man will be able to run his hands through my hair and just appreciate it. It’s heaven," she shared. "I am enjoying this new chapter in my hairdo world."

