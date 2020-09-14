Allison Janney 'Excited' for 'Mom' Season 8 After Anna Faris' Exit: Watch the Video From Set

It's back to work for Allison Janney.

The Mom star was on set for the CBS sitcom on Monday to begin filming season 8, more than one week after Anna Faris opted not to return. Janney shared a 30-second video from the soundstage in Los Angeles, face mask and all, to kick off the series' next chapter.

"We are all back at Mom on our first day," Janney began the video, pointing out that she, along with her co-stars and crew members, are all following "COVID protocol." "We are all here and it's a whole new territory but we're excited for season 8 to begin!"

Faris announced her departure from Mom after seven seasons on Sept. 4 "to pursue new opportunities." Her sudden exit, in the middle of a two-year deal signed in 2019, was a shock.

“The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career. I’m so thankful to Chuck, the writers and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience," Faris said in a statement to ET. "While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

“From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy," read a joint statement from Warner Bros. TV, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions. "We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal.”

Mom, which continues to perform for CBS, centers on the mother-daughter duo of Christy (Faris) and Bonnie (Janney), who reunite after being estranged for years while dealing with their addiction issues. They move in together with the promise to stay sober in an effort to start new chapters in their lives, as well as repair their relationship.

The series stars Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner and Kristen Johnston.

