Allison Janney Apologizes for Revealing Anna Faris' Engagement (Exclusive)

Allison Janney is making amends after accidentally revealing that Anna Faris is engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett.

While walking the carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, the Mom star told ET she wasn’t “sure if I was supposed to spill the beans.”

Janney continued by adding, “I don't always follow up on everything. Someone asked me on the red carpet about the engagement and I'm like, ‘Of course.’ ...I don't think it was my news to share. So I think from here on out, I'll let Anna speak about her life.”

“All I know is I love her very much,” she concluded.

The comments come after she told Us Weekly that Faris and Barrett have “been engaged for a long time” at the Troop Zero premiere in Los Angeles the week prior.

“I went into her room to work on lines [for the show], and then I was like, ‘What is that ring on your finger?’” she recalled at the time.

Shortly following Janney’s comments, Faris and Barrett were spotted in Los Angeles. As ET previously reported, the actress was also rocking a giant sparkler on that finger, which appears to be an engagement ring.

Rumors that Faris and Barrett were secretly engaged first started swirling in November 2019, when the actress was seen wearing the aforementioned ring out in public. The two have been together since 2017.

ET has reached out to Faris' rep for comment.