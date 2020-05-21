All the Unique Ways 2020 Graduates Are Celebrating Amid Quarantine

High school seniors and college graduates everywhere may not be able to have the ceremonies they always dreamed of due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they're still finding ways to celebrate their achievements!

We've already seen entire yearbooks being made on Instagram, plenty of drive-by parades and virtual commencements, but how people across the country are honoring the Class of 2020 in new ways is continuing to amaze us.

On Instagram, recent college graduate Chance Kennedy, 22, created the viral #SeniorWalkChallenge. It all started when the Charlotte, North Carolina, native posted a video of himself in his cap and gown, dancing around to a remix of Marvin Sapp's "Never Would Have Made It" as if he were walking to a podium to receive his diploma.

"During this pandemic, especially for the Class of 2020, it's been rough on us, because we've missed out on a lot of things," Kennedy, who played football and studied Business Administration at North Carolina Central University, tells ET. "So I came up with the challenge as a way for seniors to be able to celebrate. It's basically for us to have a great time, to act like we're walking across that stage. Just dance your heart out, have a good time, all positive energy."

"I actually did not choreograph the dance. It was just a freestyle I did while my brother was recording and my mom was driving," he adds. "It was just something I did out of love and entertainment, and it ended up going viral."

Since posting his dance video, plenty of other recent graduates across the country have gotten on board, recreating their own versions of the "#seniorwalkchallenge."

"It's amazing! I love seeing all the people celebrating themselves even though we weren't able to walk," Kennedy tells ET. "I've actually tried to comment on most of them and tell them how good of a job they did, and shout them out on my story."

University of Michigan graduate Ali McLean had a similar idea, but traded in the dancing for some fun in the sun. She shared a video of herself on Twitter, surfing across a lake in her cap and gown.

"Why walk across a stage when you can surf across a lake for graduation?" she wrote. "#GoBlue #ClassOf2020."

Meanwhile, in South Carolina, the town of Walhalla is celebrating their local graduates by putting up their portraits on 257 lamppost banners along Main Street.

"These seniors are missing out on the greatest half-year of their high school career," Dwight Addis, who came up with the idea, told CNN. "[We thought], let's do something. So, here's a little thing to say, 'We didn't forget you.'"

See more Class of 2020 celebrations below:

