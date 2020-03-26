All Rise for the Honorable Judge Chrissy Teigen in First 'Chrissy's Court' Trailer

Why have order in the courtroom when you can have Chrissy Teigen?

Facing a world that will soon be without Judge Judy, Teigen is stepping up to the bench to preside over your pettiest small claims in her Quibi series, Chrissy's Court. As the official trailer makes clear, the people are real, the cases are real and the judgments are legally binding...ish?

The trailer doesn't spotlight the cases Teigen will be hearing this season so much as her unfiltered approach to the judicial system: "I'm fully naked under here," she deadpans in the clip, dressed in robes and a statement necklace. "I think that's the hardest part about being a judge -- it's so hot."

Chrissy's Court, which also stars Teigen's mom, Pepper Thai, as courtroom bailiff, is one of the many projects that will premiere when Quibi launches on April 6. (A streaming savior, of sorts, as you'll have quarantine-watched everything else by then.)

Image via Quibi

