All of Meghan Markle's Glamorous Looks During Her Final Senior Royal Appearances

It's been one glamorous goodbye for Meghan Markle!

The former actress-turned-duchess returned to London last week since she and Prince Harry relocated to Canada, following the announcement that they are stepping down as senior members of the royal family, which will officially go into effect on March 31.

Meghan has been looking extra fashion-forward and exceptionally glowy for the string of final appearances as a senior royal, hopping to events back-to-back, hand-in-hand with her hubby.

"Well, I don't know if it's a coincidence that Meghan seems to have really upped it in the fashion stakes. But the three engagements that we've seen her on, she has worn some incredible gowns," royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET.

"She is glowing, she is radiant, I noticed, and I was just sitting a few rows behind her [at the Commonwealth Day service]. She is wearing heavy makeup, looks like she was wearing some lash extensions. I mean, I would say that she is looking incredibly glamorous. This feels very much like a farewell tour. This probably was the last occasion that we were going to see Meghan and Harry carrying out an official engagement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

"Obviously, she wanted to look her best, but there had been suggestions that perhaps that she's gone too OTT on the glamour front and she's upstaged other members of the royal family. As I say, I was sitting a few rows behind her and I have to say, she looked pretty fabulous, pretty knockout," Nicholl adds.

Meghan wore many gorgeous dresses for the engagements. She absolutely wowed in an emerald green Emilia Wickstead number for the service on Monday, where she reunited with in-laws Prince William and Kate Middleton. Meghan's dress featured a dramatic asymmetric cape detail that floatedin the wind. She accessorized with a coordinating William Chambers fascinator, mini satin Gabriela Hearst bag and beige Aquazzura pumps. Her hair was pulled back into a low bun and the makeup consisted of smoky, lined eyes, lengthy lashes, sheeny nude lip and a flush of shimmery pink on the cheeks.

A couple of days before, Meghan rocked a monochrome red ensemble for the Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall on March 7, matching Prince Harry's black-and-red official uniform. The power color looked stunning on the mom of one via a Safiyaa column gown that boasted elongated capped sleeves, accessorized with Simon Rocha crystal drop earrings, Manolo Blahnik satin clutch and red pumps. Meghan swapped her go-to loosely wavy hairstyle for sleek, straight tresses that cascaded down her back. She opted for bronze hues on the eyes and cheeks with a glossy lip.

We can't forget about the bright blue short-sleeved dress, designed by Victoria Beckham, Meghan wore for her first appearance on March 5 when she attended the Endeavour Fund Awards with Prince Harry. She paired the piece with navy blue Manolo Blahnik pumps, dainty gold jewelry and a gray Stella McCartney plexiglass clutch. We loved how she styled the look with a long, center-parted low ponytail and warm, berry-colored makeup.

Meghan also gave us major outfit inspiration on her daytime solo appearances -- two looks we would wear to the office, ASAP. On March 5 for a visit to the National Theatre, she chose a romantic white Topshop organza-sleeve top to team with a Roland Mouret pencil skirt and Aquazzura pearl-embellished pumps. On March 6, she visited the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham in an ivory bouclé jacket by Me and Em with a white scoop neck tee layered underneath over black cropped trousers, finished off with Jennifer Chamandi two-tone pumps and a Rejina Pyo weaved bag.

