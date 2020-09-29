Alicia Silverstone Praises Son Bear After He Was Bullied for His Long Hair

Alicia Silverstone's 9-year-old son, Bear, doesn't let bullies get to him. The 43-year-old actress took to Instagram to share some photos of her son with his long hair, praising him for his self confidence.

"I just LOVE his hair in this image, I had to grab a quick pic," Silverstone captioned several shots, including one of her son in the kitchen with his long locks up in a messy bun. "One time my son was made fun of by other kids because of his hair on a bus ride to surf camp."

The Clueless star went on to share that the experience didn't stop Bear from wearing his hair long.

"After he had returned and told me, I thought he would want to cut it for a haircut appointment we had already scheduled the next day, but when we showed up, he said, 'Please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist,'" she recalled. "That’s my boy! He knows who he is. He loves his hair and chooses to have it long."

She added that she and her ex-husband, Christopher Jarecki, don't conform to gender norms when it comes to raising their son.

"Mama and Papa aren’t going to stop him from being him. He’s beautiful and we love his hair!" she said. "We would never impose any social ideas about what hair on a boy or girl should look like. We should all try to embrace our children and who they choose to be without any judgement!"

Silverstone also shared examples in the post of "very handsome" famous men who have rocked long hair, including Harry Styles, Brad Pitt and Jason Momoa.

