Alicia Silverstone Gives the Middle Finger to Body Shaming Comment

In December 2020, Silverstone stated to ET that she had no plans to have plastic surgery. "I'm not going to do any work. I'm just going to continue to be natural, and we'll see. Maybe I'll be an example of what aging healthily looks like," the 45-year-old actress said. "I don't want to put anything in my body. I want to naturally age. ...I think that on film I would like to represent humans."