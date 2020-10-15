Alicia Keys Delivers Empowering 'Love Looks Better' Performance at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Alicia Keys is on fire! The 39-year-old singer took to the Billboard Music Awards stage on Wednesday for a moving performance. Host Kelly Clarkson presented Keys, saying, "I have had the pleasure of sharing a stage with our next performer. She has inspired many artists with her incredible talent."

Keys then stepped out wearing a full glittering white bodysuit to perform "Love Looks Better," accompanied by a couple of dancers and a band. During the middle of her performance she sat at a gorgeous grand piano and played the keys before continuing her set.

It marked Keys' first return to the Billboard Music Awards stage since her 2012 duet with Stevie Wonder. Keys has made her awards show presence known this year, hosting the GRAMMY awards back in January.

Keys joins a host of A-list performers for Wednesday's show including Post Malone, Demi Lovato, John Legend and more.

The nine-time BBMA winner is not nominated this year, but earlier this month, her self-titled album reached No. 1 on the Billboard R&B albums chart. Her new album will be eligible for next year's show.