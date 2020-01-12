Alexis Sharkey, 26-Year-Old Instagram Influencer, Found Dead on the Side of the Road in Texas

Alexis Sharkey, a 26-year-old Instagram influencer, has been found dead in Houston, Texas. The Houston Police Department shared that Alexis' body was found in the 1000 block of Red Haw Lane on Saturday morning.

According to local station KHOU11, Alexis was last heard from on Friday evening and her husband, Tom Sharkey, told her mother, Stacey Clark Robinault, on Saturday morning that she was missing.

KHOU11 also reports that officials shared that Alexis' body was found by city workers and that the body was nude with no visible signs of injury.

Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Alexis had been planning to watch movies with her friends on Saturday, but never showed up or responded to messages. Alexis' loved ones also became alarmed when the social media star didn't post for 12 hours.

Following the news of his wife's death, Tom, 49, posted a series of photos of her, writing, "My world! My everything! I’m so lost right now! My one and only!"

Alexis' mother also posted about her death on Facebook, writing, "It’s with deeply broken hearts that Mike and I want to let you all know that Lexi’s body has been found. We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you’ve extended to our family! Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!! We will miss you, Love!!!!"

A GoFundMe account was set up to help Alexis' family to travel to and pay for the funeral.