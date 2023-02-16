Alexa PenaVega Compares Having Sex With Husband Carlos to 'Going to the Gym'

Alexa PenaVega is opening up about her sex life with her husband. On the latest episode of the Heaven in Your Home podcast, the 34-year-old actress revealed that the one area she and Carlos PenaVega "would kind of keep missing each other in happened to be sex."

"I would enjoy it, but it wasn't this thing I craved all the time. And obviously, he's a man so he's like 'I want you to want me,'" Alexa explained, before revealing why she decided to start "trying to own the sex part of our marriage a little bit more and really work on that."

"It wasn't necessarily because I was gung ho and ready for it," she said. "It was one of those things where, this is going to sound terrible, but you know how you don't necessarily want to go to the gym at the beginning, but then once you start going you're like 'I have to go every day, this is great. I feel good, my body feels good.'"

Alexa's realization came after Carlos, with whom she tied the knot in 2014, made a comment that made her believe that their marriage was "in trouble."

"I didn't think we had any issues in our marriage but he said, 'I just keep praying to God that he'll take away my hunger for sex,'" she said. "I just remember going back to the bathroom and sobbing for him 'cause I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, my poor husband, he's literally asking God to take that urge away from him. Why am I not there on his level?'"

"It hurt my heart 'cause as wives we really want to serve our husbands," Alexa continued. "We wanna be there for them, we wanna show up, but I just do feel like society and the enemy knows, 'This is an area I could totally get in.'"

Alexa, who's long been open about her faith, went on to explain that her complicated relationship with sex is due in part to her Christian upbringing.

"If you've grown up in the church, you wait until marriage, you don't really talk about sex, sex is this off-limits thing, and then all of a sudden you get married and you're just supposed to be gung ho about it," she said. "We have these weird feelings and ideas towards sex. It's almost like we think sex is bad, and then all of a sudden we're supposed to think sex is good, but then all a sudden sex feels dirty. You have all these weird feelings, right? It's very confusing."

After Carlos' comment hit Alexa "hard," she "started trying to dive in" to their sex love and had positive results.

"Our love life completely 180'd after that comment and after I started making effort," she said. "... It's almost like we shut the door on God when we walk into the bedroom when it should be the exact opposite."

Since getting married in 2014, the couple has welcomed three children: Rio, 1, Kingston, 3, and Ocean, 6.

"I just feel so much more love now," Alexa told ET in 2017, after the arrival of her and Carlos' first child. "I've become so much more emotional about things. I have a deeper connection with Carlos just because of Ocean."