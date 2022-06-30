Alexa and Carlos PenaVega to Star in Hallmark Romance Featuring Original Songs (Exclusive)

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are teaming up for a new Hallmark romance with a musical spin.

The couple will star in the upcoming Love in the Limelight, an original movie kickstarting Hallmark Channel's "Fall Into Love" programming slate this August, ET can exclusively reveal. The film, which premieres Saturday, Aug. 6, features six new Spanglish songs written by Carlos PenaVega.

Inspired by the real-life love story of Willie Aames and Winnie Hung, Love in the Limelight follows Summer (Alexa PenaVega), a devoted fan of the popular boy band, the Mendez Boyz, especially lead singer Nick (Carlos PenaVega). After receiving a sweet fan letter from Summer, Nick decides to respond with a phone call, sparking the start of a friendship that’s lasted to this day. When Nick’s manager books a gig for him at a small venue in Summer’s hometown of Salt Lake City where she now works in human resources at a local university, the two finally meet face-to-face. It’s clear their friendship has set the stage for romance and Summer’s abuelita (Ivonne Coll), a hip grandma with a TikTok following, encourages her to follow her heart.

The previously mentioned original songs by Carlos PenaVega, according to Hallmark, offer "a rich Latin sound to the movie’s soundtrack." The songs are “If You Let Me,” “Someday Somewhere,” “BASIC,” “Vamos Pasar La Bien,” “Fall Again and “Por Ti.” He recently kicked off a U.S./Mexico tour with Big Time Rush that wraps at the end of August.

“We are committed to broadening the scope of our storytelling to offer viewers a fresh perspective, while still creating the heartwarming movies they love and expect from us,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President of Programming at Crown Media Family Networks in a statement. “Love in the Limelight is a perfect example of this approach and we can’t wait for fans to see it.”

“This movie takes our Hallmark experience to the next level,” said Alexa and Carlos PenaVega in a joint statement. “They allowed us the freedom to explore and create original music, stylized performances and a fresh take on a modern love story. We couldn’t be happier or more excited!”

Additionally, Hallmark has set its August movie lineup for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, debuting eight originals across both networks.

As part of "Fall Into Love," Hallmark will roll out new feel-good summer romances starring Rachel Boston, Grey's Anatomy's Jaicy Elliot, Paul Campbell, Benjamin Hollingsworth and Lizzie McGuire's Davida Williams.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere movies led by Holly Robinson Peete and Kaylee Bryant (previously revealed by ET), Lacey Chabert, Emmanuelle Vaugier, When Calls the Heart's Kavan Smith and Karen Pittman, among others.

See the full August schedule below.

HALLMARK CHANNEL'S "FALL INTO LOVE"

All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Love in the Limelight

Starring: Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega and Ivonne Coll

Premieres: Saturday, Aug. 6

After years of being pen pals with Nick (Carlos PenaVega), Summer’s (Alexa PenaVega) teen crush and former lead singer of the popular boy band The Mendez Boyz, the two finally meet in person when he comes to town for a comeback concert. Their friendship has set the stage for romance and Summer’s abuelita (Coll) -- a hip grandma with a growing TikTok following -- encourages her to follow her heart.

Love by Design

Starring: Jaicy Elliot, Benjamin Hollingsworth and Candice Huffine

Premieres: Saturday, Aug. 13

Ella’s (Elliot) unique designs inspire publishing mogul Derek (Hollingsworth) to include plus-sized fashion in his magazine. It’s not long before Derek realizes that Ella’s influence reaches far beyond the catwalk.

Dating the Delaneys

Starring: Rachel Boston and Paul Campbell

Premieres: Saturday, Aug. 20

Maggie Delaney (Boston) is a divorced mother who ventures into the dating world with some help from Michael (Campbell) the single father of her son’s friend. At the same time, Maggie’s mother Barb (Karen Kruper) and her teen daughter Emma (Zoë Christie) begin romances of their own. As these three generations of women explore the highs and lows of modern dating, they learn that love and romance can be found at any age… and sometimes where you least expect it.

Game, Set, Love

Starring: Davida Williams, Richard Harmon and Tracy Austin

Premieres: Saturday, Aug. 27

Former pro tennis player Taylor (Williams) reluctantly agrees to coach her former doubles partner Ashley (Jennifer Khoe) and her new partner Will (Harmon), who needs to repair his reputation and career. Although Taylor and Will clash at first, she’s surprised to discover a different side to him. Even more surprising is when Taylor finds herself entering the tournament with Will after Ashley is sidelined by an injury. As they get ready to compete, the pair learns they just may be a perfect match.

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES

All premieres are 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Big Sky River

Starring: Emmanuelle Vaugier and Kavan Smith

Premieres: Sunday, Aug. 7

Based on the book by Linda Lael Miller. Looking to take a break from New York City and place some real distance between herself and her ex-husband, Tara Kendall (Vaugier) books a summer rental in Parable, Montana. The small, rural town endeared itself to Tara as a young girl and she credits her time in Parable for her love of horses and horseback riding. Sheriff Boone Taylor (Smith) has finally found his footing after losing the love of his life. Boone is kind to his new neighbor, but he can’t deny that there’s something very special about Tara and he’d like her to stay for more than just one summer. When Tara’s stepdaughter reaches out for help, the painful realities of real-life step on any dreams of life in the country. That is, unless Tara can take care of those she loves and herself, all at once.

The Journey Ahead

Starring: Holly Robinson Peete and Kaylee Bryant

Premieres: Sunday, Aug. 14

A famous Hollywood actress (Robinson Peete) and a young wilderness expert (Bryant) drive together from Los Angeles to New York. Along the way, both women learn they can’t run from their past to create the future they want.

Groundswell

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Ektor RIvera and Katie Lee Biegel

Premieres: Sunday, Aug. 21

Based on the book by Katie Lee Biegel. On the heels of a personal and professional setback, Emma (Chabert), a chef from Atlanta, travels to Hawaii where she meets Ben (Rivera) a handsome, reclusive surf instructor whose lessons help her to regain her footing.

Unthinkably Good Things