Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Expecting Baby No. 3

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega have a baby on the way. The couple revealed on Christmas that they are expecting their third child together. The news was included in a holiday music video for the song "Beautiful Christmas" that featured Carlos and the rest of Big Time Rush with their families.

In the clip, Alexa is seen pulling her shirt up and showing off her belly that reads, "Baby #3 2021." The actress and the singer are already parents to sons Ocean King, 4, and Kingston James, 1.

"This year has been a little different, but the silver lining is that it made us realize what’s really important...Our family and friends!" reads the caption for the music video.

Carlos also posted a separate family photo, teasing the news to his many fans.

"MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎁🎄 from the 6 of us :) We all got scooters for Christmas this year!!! Can’t wait to meet baby PenaVega #3 this summer!!" he wrote.

The couple got engaged in September 2013 and tied the knot four months later in January 2014.

ET spoke with the parents in 2017, where they opened up about the key to their long and loving marriage and making sacrifices.

"If he's on a project, I won’t take a project. If I’m on a project, he won’t take one. So we’re literally together as a family all the time," explained Alexa. "The hardest part of this industry is you have to leave for three to six months depending on what your work may be, and then most couples just separate for that time."

"We do miss out on some really great opportunities because of that, but I think that with any marriage, the key to a successful marriage is sacrifice," Carlos revealed. "Both parties have to sacrifice, and we’re like, 'You know what, this is what’s important. Now we have a baby. How do we keep that together if it means missing out on a really great TV show?'"

