Alex Trebek Gives Health Update and Teases Special 'Jeopardy!' Episodes

Alex Trebek said he's feeling good amid his battle with pancreatic cancer in a video update to Jeopardy! fans released on Thursday.

The 79-year-old game show host appeared in good spirits, joking that he's been using his time off to grow his beard, and sharing that he hopes to be able to safely return to the studio soon. As for his health, he said he's been successfully continuing his cancer treatment, though it hasn't been without side effects. Trebek revealed he was battling stage four pancreatic cancer in March 2019.

"I am doing well," he says in the video. "I have been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good. I am feeling great."

Trebek also said he was recording show openings from home for special upcoming Jeopardy! episodes which will feature memorable footage from the show's 36-year history, including the very first show he ever hosted in 1984.

"Mustache and all," Trebek cracks.

The beloved host says he's looking forward to eventually getting back to work.

"I can't wait to return to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September," he says. "Meanwhile, my wish for all of you, stay safe!"

Trebek has definitely been keeping busy during his break from Jeopardy!. He's releasing his autobiography, titled The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life, on Jul. 21, just one day before his 80th birthday. The book will feature the much-loved television personality's thoughts on topics including parenting, marriage, success and spirituality.

