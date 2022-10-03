Alex Rodriguez Responds to Jennifer Lopez Rekindling Ben Affleck Romance After Their Split

When it comes to Jennifer Lopez, it seems Alex Rodriguez is keeping his words short and sweet.

For anyone who isn't up to speed on the saga between Lopez, Rodriguez and her famed ex, Ben Affleck, the world-famous performer and baseball star had dated for years and were engaged when speculation of their split emerged in March 2021. While a source told ET shortly after that the two remained a couple and were "working through things," a month later on April 15, they officially announced their breakup in a joint statement.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the statement partly read.

"Honestly does it bother you that, within days after you broke up, that she was back to seeing Ben Affleck and that she ended up getting married to him, not you?" CNN's Chris Wallace asked Rodriguez during a new sit-down.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

"First of all, I would say I'm glad I'm not gonna ever be a presidential candidate because you would hammer me," the athlete quipped back. "With Jennifer, look, It was a good experience and I wish her and the children -- who are smart and beautiful and wonderful -- I wish them the very best."

While that's all he offered on the matter, Rodriguez did face another tough question from Wallace: "Do you think that you’re good husband material? Or do you think, honestly, that you just like the chase?"

Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he shares daughters Natasha and Ella. Scurtis filed for divorce in 2008 after nearly six years of marriage. In addition to Lopez, he has dated other famous women including Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson.

"I think pre-suspension if you asked me what's winning look like, I would have said big contracts, home runs, World Series, you know, nice cars… women."

Added Rodriguez, "Post-suspension, I look at more the team building, being a great father, being a son, being a friend, high character, loyalty -- all those things."

The athlete admitted, "In my 20s, early 30s, probably not the best... I think I'm gonna make a wonderful partner or husband and father post-suspension because of the lessons learned of my biggest mistakes."