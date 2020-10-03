Alex Rodriguez Reflects on Proposing to Jennifer Lopez in Sweet Anniversary Post

Alex Rodriguez is throwing it back to an important day! The 44-year-old former Yankees player took to Instagram on Monday to share a video in honor of the one-year anniversary of his proposal to his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez.

In the sweet video, which is set to The Temptations 1965 track, "My Girl," fans get a behind-the-scenes peek into Rodriguez and Lopez's life, with clips and pics from their vacations, nights out, time at home and other adventures.

"One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas…. I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question… you said yes ❤️," Rodriguez captioned his post. "Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all."

"Macha, I am so lucky to be with you," he added. "Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you. I love you. #HappyAnniversary ❤️"

Lopez reposted the touching clip on her Instagram Story.

Additionally on Monday, Rodriguez stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he further praised his fiancée, this time for her recent Super Bowl LIV halftime show performance.

"It was awesome to watch her because for five-and-a-half or six months, she was prepping at a level. It was like she was Rocky going to go fight the Russian. She was lean, she was mean," he joked. "And she would start her job at two o'clock in the afternoon, her dances, and would come home around three or four in the morning with bruises everywhere. It was just remarkable."

Rodriguez also revealed that he was "so nervous" for Lopez ahead of her performance because he knew how much it meant to her.

"She prepared for six months for six minutes," he said. "Look, I've played in front of 50,000 people -- playoffs, World Series -- I was more nervous watching her than I was any game I ever played."

"She looked so great and she killed it," he added.

Rodriguez was more tight-lipped during a game of Q&A-Rod on the late-night show, refusing to answer a question about his and Lopez's recent outing with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

"I signed an NDA," he said.

The former pro athlete gave a similar answer in regard to a question about his upcoming wedding. "NDA," he quipped. "I can't talk about the wedding, I want to be able to get home!"

