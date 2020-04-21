Alex Rodriguez on How He and Jennifer Lopez Are Adjusting Wedding Plans Due to Coronavirus (Exclusive)

For so many couples who were looking forward to tying the knot this year, the coronavirus outbreak has meant a lot of rethinking, adapting and postponing plans, and the story is no different for Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.

The couple, who got engaged in March 2019, recently revealed that the global pandemic has understandably influenced their timetable when it comes to exchanging vows -- along with almost all of their other plans.

Rodriguez opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier via video chat this week, and the former New York Yankee revealed that he and Lopez have been coordinating with their reps to try and figure out how to proceed over the next few weeks.

"We had a meeting on Zoom with our core [group of people], kind of just going over what the next 12 months look like and we have three or four different variations of how that can look," Rodriguez shared, adding that the meeting touched on everything from wedding plans to "going on tour next summer" or even movie projects that they might have in the works.

"It's such a fluid world," Rodriguez said. "Usually when you underwrite a year -- whether [in terms of] scheduling or financially -- you never think that it's going to just stop like this. So we're having to be very fluid, think on our feet and just think very proactively"

"At the same time, I think the most important thing for everybody is to practice great discipline and stay at home," he added. "We have to do this together and every person counts. The way we're going to beat this thing is together."

Rodriguez and his daughters -- 15-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella -- have been self-isolating with Lopez and her 12-year-old twins -- Emme and Max -- and the happy blended family have been making the most of being stuck together at home.

"We're so grateful, first of all, to be healthy," Rodriguez said, adding that the unprecedented situation "makes you appreciate the little things in life and it makes you grateful for everything that we have. We're healthy and we're kicking along trying to do the best we can."

According to Rodriguez, they've all been spending time bonding and playing games during the lockdown, and it's actually been a good chance to connect.

"I'm actually thrilled to be home, because I'm never home, so I'm making the best out of it," Rodriguez said. "We're playing wiffle ball, we're playing chess, we're playing checkers, we're playing Monopoly, and for us to have dinner with the kids every day is like a dream."

While he's trying to stay positive amid the crisis, he's also making sure to be proactive when it comes to his philanthropic endeavors and his efforts to help others who aren't as fortunate as himself and his famous family.

That's why Rodriguez has teamed up with Michael Rubin to participate in the #AllInChallenge, where he's putting his cherished World Series Trophy up for auction to raise money for charities providing food for those in need during the pandemic.

"Athletes, entertainers, musicians, we have a responsibility, this is our debt, we're one of the few people that are so privileged to be in this position," Rodriguez said, explaining why he chose to get involved. "It is our duty to serve our country and to serve those that need us most, because this is when America comes together."

"I gotta tell you, the world is so full of fear right now and is so divided, nothing brings people together like music and sports," he added. "This is our way of participating and giving back."

