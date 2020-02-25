Alex Rodriguez, La La Anthony, Magic Johnson and More Praise Vanessa Bryant's Strength After Kobe Memorial

View this post on Instagram

My MVP🏆❤️ @vanessabryant I tell you everyday you are the strongest woman I know. The strength I watched you show today is unmatched❤️Your words today were so beautiful. The epitome of love and grace. You are an amazing friend, mother, & wife. I got your back today, tomorrow, & forever. LOVE YOU V..❤️ #mambaandmambacitaforever 🕊