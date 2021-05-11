Alex Rodriguez Is Asked About Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Trip to Montana

Alex Rodriguez is sticking to sports. The 45-year-old former New York Yankees star was questioned by photographers on Tuesday in Miami, Florida, Page Six reported, sharing the video.

The questions surrounded Rodriguez's former fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, being spotted out with her ex and former fiancé, Ben Affleck, following her split from Rodriguez.

The sports commentator chose not to offer a reaction to Lopez and Affleck's recent trip to Montana, simply replying, "Go Yankees."

A-Rod and J.Lo officially announced their split last month in a joint statement.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the former couple said at the time. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

Shortly after, Lopez and Affleck were spotted spending time with one another, and this past weekend, the duo traveled to Montana together.

“Jen and Ben have remained in contact since their breakup and would see each other from time to time, but as friends. In February things took more of a flirty turn," a source tells ET. "Ben started to pursue Jen and made it clear he wanted more than a friendship. The two have always shared a strong bond and are spending time together to see if there is a spark or it’s just two friends finding comfort in one another."

Lopez and Affleck split in 2004 after a two-year engagement but have remained friendly following their breakup.

Though Rodriguez wouldn't offer a response to the news, Affleck's pal, Matt Damon, did briefly touch on the reunion. See his response: