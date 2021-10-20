Alex Rodriguez Gets Trolled Over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at MLB Playoffs

Boston Red Sox fans were not letting up on Alex Rodriguez on Monday, as the former New York Yankee did his postgame coverage of the Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros playoff game.

After the Red Sox beat the Astros, fans shared social media videos of the crowd loudly chanting the nickname of Rodriguez's ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, as he did his coverage for Fox.

"J. Lo, J. Lo, J. Lo," fans were heard visibly chanting.

JLO JLO JLO JLO JLO 😂😂😂😂😂❤ pic.twitter.com/Unm3Q5oj9t — a💛 (@jennyxblock) October 18, 2021

More taunting included fans chanting Lopez's current boyfriend, Ben Affleck's, name. Affleck is from Boston and an avid Red Sox fan. At one point, a fan referenced Affleck's 1997 film, Good Will Hunting, yelling, "A-Rod, Ben Affleck's got J. Lo! How do you like them apples?"

More loud comments included, "She left you with Ben Affleck!"

Rodriguez appeared unfazed by the comments, ignoring the trolling and continuing with his post-game analysis.

Back in May, the Red Sox team got in on the ribbing when they gave a hilarious shout-out to Lopez on their TikTok account amid reports of her and Affleck rekindling their romance. In the video, the Red Sox's mascot, Wally the Green Monster, gives her a kiss.

"To the girl on the Monster for Sunday night baseball in 2019," the video reads alongside footage of Lopez in the stands at Fenway Park. "We will never forget you. Come back soon. We miss you."

Earlier this month, Rodriguez poked fun at his own single status on-air when Fox aired footage of his now ex-girlfriend, Cameron Diaz, feeding him popcorn in the stands at the 2011 Super Bowl. As his fellow commentators laughed, Rodriguez quipped, "That's maybe why I'm single."

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Rodriguez in August, and he said he was focusing on the positive despite a tough year in his personal life.

"Everything happens for a reason," he said. "All of those things that have happened, I think I have done a good job at learning from my lessons and then applying them in the future. So like I said, no regrets."

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," he continued, referring to 16-year-old Natasha and 13-year-old Ella. "And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?' So I'm in a great place. I'm so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing."