Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Have a Family Baseball Game Amid Quarantine

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are making the most of their time at home amid coronavirus. On Monday night, the 44-year-old former pro athlete hosted a baseball clinic live on Instagram with his daughters -- Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11 -- his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, and her 12-year-old daughter, Emme. Lopez also has a 12-year-old son, Max.

Rodriguez shared a video with some highlights from the clinic on Instagram, during which the former New York Yankee hilariously got a strike and his 50-year-old bride-to-be impressively hit the ball.

"Today was a dream day for me," he gushed in the caption, before encouraging people to use this time of social distancing to better themselves.

"You know what Shakespeare did when he was quarantined because of the plague? He wrote King Lear," Rodriguez wrote. "You can let this time pass you by, or you can seize it and use it to work on your swing, watch a ton of video, and make yourself a better player. Or a better anything, for that matter."

"You can also use it to spend quality time with family," he continued. "We had a blast playing a little baseball in the yard with the four powerful young women in my life... Today, it was so much fun watching them take some cuts."

Rodriguez concluded his post by joking that "the only depressing part" of the day "was watching Jen lock in on her swing and launch one."

"What can’t she do?" he jokingly questioned. "She even hits better than I do! #ShesANatural 🔱"

Throughout Rodriguez and Lopez's quarantine, the couple and their family have also spent some of their time on TikTok.

In one video, Rodriguez, Lopez and their combined children lined up and busted out their best moves to Wiz Khalifa featuring Ty Dolla Sign's track, "Something New."

