Alec Baldwin Reflects on Halyna Hutchins' Death in New Year's Day Video

Alec Baldwin is looking back at a year of highs and lows. On New Year's day, the 63-year-old actor posted a lengthy video to Instagram, explaining that though he doesn't make resolutions, he remains hopeful for the year ahead.

"Another chance to let go of anything that is hurting us. Destroying us," Baldwin captioned the video.

"I've had more people who have been kind and thoughtful and generous in spirit than I've had people who are malignant about the death of Halyna Hutchins," Baldwin said in the clip. "I'm not afraid to say that, to couch it in some euphemism. Somebody died very tragically. I've gotten so much goodwill from people. It's just incredible. And a kind of alarming amount of the other stuff."

Hutchins, a cinematographer on the set of Baldwin's film Rust, died in October after a prop gun was discharged on the film's set. Baldwin was holding the gun at the time and an investigation is underway as to what exactly happened. Baldwin has since publicly stated that he did not pull the trigger on the prop gun.

"This has been surely the worst situation I've ever been involved with and I'm very hopeful that the people in charge with investigating this whole thing will get to the truth as soon as possible," Baldwin shared in his video. "No one wants the truth more than I do."

Despite the difficult year, Baldwin reflected that he had a lot to be thankful for in 2021.

"It's New Year's day, and I'm hopeful that this year will be better than last year. I can't imagine it being as bad or worse than last year. Although, I look at last year and my daughter, Lucia, was born in February. So last year was a great year in spite of the problems we are facing," he shared.

The actor also opened up about his mentality in the New Year.

"The one thing I do want to consider very carefully in this coming year and to really, really push myself is in terms of trying to not allow the negativity in my life to affect me," he said. "My goal in the New Year is peace, awareness, consciousness, deepening my relationships with the people that I love, pulling them closer to me. And improving my relationships with people I care about but maybe I don't get to see much of them anymore."

Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, also posted a New Year's message, alongside a photo of the couple's large family.

"I planned a whole post and year dedicated to the best year ever. Then I got scared-what if more horrible things happen and I can’t make it all good for everyone?" she wrote. "Then I realized that this thinking is the problem. Life is naturally flawed. Its beautiful and tragic, happy and sad. There is no magical: it’s just gonna be good. Because we know when it inevitably isn’t, so many of give up and throw in the towel."