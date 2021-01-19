Alec Baldwin Leaves Twitter 'For Now' Following Wife Hilaria's Heritage Scandal

Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter for the time being. The 62-year-old actor took to the social media platform on Monday to announce that he's exiting the site weeks after his wife, Hilaria Baldwin's, heritage scandal.

"Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party," he wrote. "Goodbye for now."

Hilaria's controversy began in December, when questions about her Spanish accent and connection to Spain started circulating on social media. At the same time, it came to light that Hilaria was born in Boston, Massachusetts, with the name Hillary Hayward-Thomas.

In an interview with The New York Times, Hilaria defended herself amid the accusations of dishonesty.

"The things I have shared about myself are very clear. I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain," she said. "My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough."

Alec has defended his wife at every turn, first by blasting the "anonymity of social media" where "people feel they can say anything." In the same post, Alec alluded to the allegations against Hilaria, which he said were "just ridiculous."

He next spoke out in support of his wife by sharing a Mark Twain quote on Instagram that read, "A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes."

"Like your wife being Spanish when she lived In Massachusetts her entire life. I take it her accent is fake as well? FRAUDS!" one person commented.

In response to the comment, Alec wrote, "Go f**k yourself."

Alec also expressed his love for his wife on her 37th birthday, writing, "Happy birthday to the love of my life. To the only person in the world who brings me joy and peace every day. The person who is my home. My everything."

A source told ET earlier this month that the couple, who is currently quarantining separately amid COVID-19, is "very upset" that Hilaria's identity and background "are being questioned."

"Alec has always known that Hilaria is from Boston," the source said. "Alec unconditionally supports and loves Hilaria in whatever she does and this situation has been no exception."

"They are focused on taking care of their small five children and being there for each other as a family," the source added of Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 4 months.

