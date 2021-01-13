Alec Baldwin Is Quarantining Away From Wife Hilaria and Kids -- Here's Why

Alec Baldwin is keeping his family's well-being in mind amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ET has learned that the 62-year-old actor is living in a separate home from his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their five kids -- 7-year-old daughter Carmen, 5-year-old Rafael, 4-year-old Leonardo, 2-year-old Romeo and 4-month-old Eduardo -- as he continues to work on projects. They are quarantining separately so that everyone remains safe.

In December, Baldwin shared in an Instagram video that he stays at a guesthouse every time he returns to his family after working.

"I'm here in this guesthouse that's near our house, that I'm staying in when I'm quarantining," he said. "I go into New York and work a little bit and come back and have to quarantine here for a few days. It's not a lot of fun."

"I can't have contact with them until after the quarantine and I get tested again," he continued.

Meanwhile, Baldwin paid tribute to his wife on her 37th birthday earlier this month, calling her his "home."

"Happy birthday to the love of my life," he Instagrammed alongside a picture of them with their children. "To the only person in the world who brings me joy and peace every day. The person who is my home. My everything."

Baldwin has stood by Hilaria's side after she faced a controversy surrounding her heritage in December. Social media posts claimed that the mom of five exaggerated her connection to Spain after it came to light that she was not born there, but rather in Boston. Additionally, her given name at birth was not Hilaria, but Hillary Hayward-Thomas.

A source told ET that the actor "unconditionally supports and loves Hilaria in whatever she does and this situation has been no exception."

"Alec has always known that Hilaria is from Boston," the source said. "... They are focused on taking care of their small five children and being there for each other as a family."

Watch the video below for more.