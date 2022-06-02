Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's Son Eduardo Rushed to Hospital After 'Very Bad Allergic Reaction'

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's son is on the mend after a scary allergic reaction. The mom of six took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself holding her 1-year-old son, Eduardo, in the hospital.

"Never a dull moment for us…Edu had a very bad allergic reaction today and I had to give him an epi pen," Hilaria wrote. "I’ve never had to administer it on my own…it was a scary experience."

Hilaria assured her followers that her son, who was taken by ambulance to the emergency room, is "OK now and home." However, she still wanted to share her experience "to remind you that [an epi pen] is a lifesaving tool you may be able to keep around the house."

"He was in such distress and I believe it may have saved him today," she wrote. "If your doctor thinks you should keep one at home, make sure you know how to use it in advance, because these reactions can come on so strongly and quickly."

Eduardo returned to his normal self quickly, with Hilaria quipping, "When I took this photo, he was back to himself and kicking the phone out of my hand."

In addition to Eduardo, Hilaria and Alec share Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, and Lucia, 1. They are currently expecting their seventh child, a baby girl. Alec is also dad to Ireland, 26, from a previous relationship.

After news broke about Hilaria and Alec's baby on the way, a source told ET that the couple is "overwhelmingly excited" about their latest addition.

'The kids love being part of a big family and can't wait to meet their new sibling. They feel like they're a big team," the source said. "Hilaria and Alec are doing great and absolutely love being parents. The family has an incredible bond. Everyone is overjoyed."