Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Bring All Seven Kids to Film Festival Red Carpet

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's latest outing was a family affair!

Over the weekend, the actor and the fitness guru appeared on the carpet at the Hamptons International Film Festival and were joined by all seven of their children for the occasion.

Alec and Hilaria and the little Baldwinitos -- Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 3, Maria, 2, and Ilaria, 1 -- all showed off their style. For the occasion, Alec, 65, wore a flannel shirt and dark pants.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

For her part, Hilaria, 39, wore an all-black ensemble. In the photo, Hilaria held onto their youngest, while the rest of their kids crowded around her and Alec. Little Eduardo was a stand-out in a Spider-Man pajama set.

Alec and Hilaria, who tied the knot in 2012, have been busy celebrating milestones with their children. Aside from kicking off the new school year, the couple's youngest daughter celebrated her first birthday last month.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

"Sooooo…I posted ilaria’s birthday video the other day but didn’t include some of the best parts of our celebration…I’m being bold and emotional and reposting 🫠…don’t hate me 😂…with her homemade cake and a really special tradition I do with my girls: take a photo of them on their first bday in the same dress. Do you think the girls look alike???," Hilaria wrote next to a video filled with some of her baby girl's sweetest moments. "Happy 1st bday (again 🤪) ilaria catalina irena. So much energy, fun and wildness in one tiny body! We love you so very much and feel lucky to have your unique soul bless our lives 🩵."

In June, Hilaria joked about expanding her family with her husband in honor of their 11th anniversary.

"Happy 11th anniversary, Jack," Hilaria captioned a pic taken on the set of 30 Rock, the sitcom on which Alec starred as Jack Donaghy. "Pre kids I would visit you on 30 rock and prank you with that hidden cupboard behind. You had no pants…then we had 7 kids. well here is to 11 more…years…maybe kids too…definitely cats."

In addition to his children with Hilaria, Alec is the father of 27-year-old Ireland Baldwin. In May, the young actress welcomed her first child, giving her dad the title of grandfather.