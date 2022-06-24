Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Debates Inviting Mama June to Her Graduation (Exclusive)

Emotions run high in ET's exclusive clip of Mama June: Road to Redemption when Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson debates inviting her mom to her high school graduation while speaking with Dr. Ish.

In the two-minute preview, Alana is visibly annoyed when she sits down with the psychiatrist to discuss her ongoing, rocky relationship with Mama June. "I'm a little mad that Pumpkin didn't tell me that Dr. Ish was here because at this point, I'm tired of talking about mama," she admits in a confessional. "It's never nothing different with her, so, whatever, I guess I'll just sit here and get through this conversation as fast as possible."

But despite being frustrated, Alana does open up to Dr. Ish about her feelings. "I'm kind of over it at this point," she explains. "I'm at the age where I'm not like sitting there, like, 'Oh, I just wish my mommy was going to come home.'"

"Mama's going to do what Mama's going to do whether we tell her not to or not," she adds.

After some back-and-forth with Dr. Ish, Alana says she doesn't feel like her and her mom's relationship will ever be what she wants it to be because she's tired of getting her hopes up that her mom will show up for things. "I'm going to graduate soon, but, like, should I even invite you to my graduation because are you even going to come?"

"She's not going to be there just because she wants to be there," Alana continues after Dr. Ish points out what a bold statement Alana has made.

Alana tells cameras there's been times she's cried over being disappointed by her mom, but at this point she's done getting emotional over it.

In May, Mama June spoke with ET about where her and Alana's relationship stands while the teenager lives apart from her. "Alana knows that the door is always open. She knows that I've always been here," Mama June shared. "Again, she's a teenager and teenagers are going to be teenagers. That's the best way I can say that."

Alana, meanwhile, told ET in November that her relationship with Mama isn't fully healed, but they're working on it.

"I feel like right now, we're definitely working on us and trying to fix the relationship," she explained. "I don't feel like it's 110 percent fixed, but it's definitely getting there, that's for sure."

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WEtv.