Al Unser Sr., Four-Time Indianapolis 500 Winner, Dead at 82

On Thursday, racing great Al Unser Sr. died at the age of 82. The four-time Indianapolis 500 winner and three-time IndyCar Series champion was diagnosed with cancer 17 years ago.

According to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Unser died in Chama, New Mexico at his home with his wife Susan there with him.

Al Unser Jr, tweeted about his father, saying: "My heart is so saddened. My father passed away last night. He was a Great man and even a Greater Father. Rest In Peace Dad!"

Others spoke to Unser Sr.'s legacy, including former racer Mario Andretti who said, "Al Unser Sr. was one of the smartest drivers I've ever raced against. And I often said I wish I could've had some of his patience. I know it would have worked for me many time."

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway paid tribute with a video on social media highlighting his life and career. They wrote, "An icon and hero to racing fans around the world. A history-making and beloved member of the #IMS family ... Godspeed, racer."

Unser Sr. made history in the sport with his family as the only father and son duo to win the Indianapolis 500 and the only brothers to win the race, as his brother Bobby was victorious in the iconic event as well. He is also the oldest to win the race, doing so at 47 in 1987.

Unser Sr. began his racing journey in 1957 and retired in 1994 with 39 wins and as the career lap leader for the Indianapolis 500 with 644. His resume includes three-top 10 finishes in NASCAR, three wins in the International Race of Champions and a spot in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame.

This article was originally published on CBSSports.com on Dec. 10, 2021.