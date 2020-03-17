Al Roker Delivers the Weather From Home on the 'Today' Show While in Self-Quarantine

Al Roker is not letting the quarantine slow him down. The Today show co-host appeared remotely from his home to deliver the weather to audiences after isolating himself from the NBC morning show, where a staffer on 3rd Hour tested positive for coronavirus.

“Craig [Melvin] and Al are out once again,” Savannah Guthrie said Tuesday morning. “We’re just being super, super cautious. There was a 9 o’clock hour employee -- on the 3rd Hour Today -- who tested positive for the virus. Craig and Al had some contact with -- so in an abundance of caution, we’re keeping them home. But they feel good.”

Guthrie then revealed that “Al feels so good, he wants to do the weather,” before video showed Roker in his kitchen where he had a monitor set up with today’s meteorological report. After giving his update, Guthrie then jokingly asked if Roker was wearing pants. He then stepped back to reveal he was donning comfy, stretch pants with his button-down shirt.

Yesterday, Guthrie and Hoda Kotb revealed that one of their own contracted COVID-19, forcing Melvin and Roker to take Monday off “so we can trace their contacts, see what’s going on with them.”

“We are just trying to play exactly by the rules. We hope and wish that they come back soon,” Kotb added.

Following their regular duties during Today’s first two hours, the pair took over hosting 3rd Hour Today while implementing social distancing rules on set and sitting six feet apart.

Meanwhile, the hour’s other two co-hosts, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones, are not affected as both have been off the show for a few weeks. Dreyer recently gave birth to her second child at the beginning of January while Jones has taken time off to recover from surgery to remove lesions from her vocal cord in February. She was expected to be out for six weeks.