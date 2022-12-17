Al B. Sure! Reveals in First Interview Since Waking up From Two-Month Coma He Has a New Liver

Al B. Sure! is speaking out for the first time since waking up from a two-month coma, recalling the harrowing experience he underwent before and after the scary ordeal that nearly cost him his life.

In an interview with Fox 5 New York, the 54-year-old R&B singer and radio host recalled the moment he collapsed in the studio and needed to be rushed to the hospital. Al B. Sure, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III, said he remembers being put in a wheelchair and his friend taking him to the hospital. After being placed in the hospital bed, Al says the next thing he knew, two months had passed him by.

"This is July 2022 and then it was October," Al told Fox 5. "I was intubated. I was on a ventilator. Had a tracheotomy. There were so many things going on, to the point where they were considering sending me to hospice."

After waking up from the coma, Al shared on social media that he required an organ transplant, blood transfusions, extensive surgeries, he suffered from sepsis, was intubated and had to have lymph nodes removed, among other painful and life-threatening procedures.

"I’m now the proud owner of the #Chevron scar as seen in this clip where the Dr. entered my chest / abdominal cavity to repair my internal broken parts," said the "Nite and Day" singer at the time. "That’s the best description I can give without going into unsavory morbid sounding details."

During his interview with Fox 5, the singer also revealed for the first time that he's the recipient of a new liver.

"I'm going to treat it well," he said. "What people don’t truly understand -- unless you’ve been through this type of medical journey -- is taking for granted breathing, tying your shoes, speaking."

Al said he's in the process of writing a book. The working title is From Mt. Vernon to the Moon and Back. Al, a father of three, said he's also working on new music.