'AGT': Drum Lines, Fantasy Singers and Young Dancers Shine In 2nd Night of Qualifiers -- See the Best Acts!

America's Got Talent kicked off its second night of the season's live qualifier rounds, and the performances are even bigger and wilder than last week.

More acts -- all of whom were the best of the best from the lengthy auditions -- returned to face the judges once again at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, and they upped the production value and energy levels for each performance.

The pressure to deliver in a big way was even higher than their first time on stage, and some of the night's hopefuls brought their A-game in an effort to impress the judges and, more importantly, viewers at home who will be voting on who makes it through to the next stage in the competition. Only two can move on!

From musical impressionists to fairy singers to young dance crews, here's a look at the acts that stood out from the crowd on Tuesday with truly impressive performances.



The Pack Drumline

This drum line group from Chicago hit the stage with their sights set on delivering a next-level performance. Together, they blew the judges away with their rendition of Masked Wolf's "Astronaut in the Ocean," and earned a standing ovation from the audience and all four judges.

"You deserve to be here on the stage, you deserve to be in the finals. That was amazing!" Howie Mandel marveled after the powerful performance.

Simon Cowell added, "It's not just about the talent, it's about how much you want to win something. For every second during that performance, I felt your energy, your passion, your determination, your preparation. I don't know how you follow that. That was, in my opinion, a master class! Congratulations."



The Brown Brothers

Being able to do impressions is already an impressive feat, as is being able to sing well. But being able to sing in the voice of different celebs you're impersonating is a whole other art form, and The Brown Brothers pull it off beautifully. Gabriel and Nate Brown wowed with both some striking impressions of Mickey Mouse, Bon Jovi, Blake Shelton and more, all singing in harmony a cover of "A Million Dreams." Add in some visual trickery and the pair presented a striking number worthy of a headlining show.

"I thought it was clever, original, it was like presented in a deeper way, it looked like a Vegas show to me," Sofia Vergara remarked. "I liked you in the audition, but I loved you tonight."

Fusion Japan

This incredible act shows the true power that can be forged from mixing unlikely elements. Two "rival" dance crews -- a jazz dance group and a breakdancing crew -- came together to create Fusion Japan, and their routine is one of the most jaw-dropping numbers of the night by a mile.

" I am totally on sensory overload, there's so much going on, but yet it's so perfect at the same time, even though there's so much going on," Heidi Klum said in awe. "I love how you mesh your two dance styles together and how it works so well. Well done!"



Freckled Zelda

A 19-year-old cosplayer and Legend of Zelda fan, who goes by the stage name Freckled Zelda, brought a bit of magic and levity to the night, without holding back on her amazing voice, costuming or production design. Playing an old-school ocarina (of course), Freckled Zelda won over the crowd with her ethereal rendition of "Never Ending Story" by Limahl.

"I have to tell you my daughter and one of her best friends are here today and it's not because of me or any of the acts tonight, but because of you," Heidi marveled. "You have a beautiful voice and you transformed me into your world for the time being that you were up there."



Duo Rings

Bringing sensuality and seductive acrobatics to the stage -- or, more precisely, above the stage -- Duo Rings amped up the danger and the sultry sensibilities for their performance on Tuesday, leaving the judges a little speechless when it came to feedback.

"This was spectacular it was perfection. It was, like Heidi said, sexy. I can feel the couple's connection you have and how much work you put in," Sofia said. "The transitions were so smooth, and I want more."

"Both of you have come to the finals with this passion, like I said before, and determination to win," Simon added. "You've done something outside of your comfort zone. It was exciting. That's what you want in a final. I think that was so much better than your first audition"



Wyn Starks

Some singers on AGT are powerhouses, some have emotional backstories, Wyn Starks checks both boxes and makes you want to root for him almost intrinsically. In his pre-taped video package, Wyn revealed how the untimely death of his twin brother impacted him, and on Tuesday he sang one of his brother's favorite songs, "In The Stars" by Benson Boone. The performance, the story, the perseverance, it all culminated in a truly memorable AGT moment.

"You're a very, very, very brave man, Wyn, I got to hand it to you," Simon shared. "You know, to be able to sing after that film, I don't know how you did that. The reason we put you through to the [live rounds] was your audition was one of those auditions you're going to remember. And now, to be able to give your brother this tribute as you just did, I think was remarkable."

See which two acts America votes through to the finals when America's Got Talent's results show kicks off Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.