Adrienne Bailon and Husband Israel Houghton Welcome First Child via Surrogate

Adrienne Bailon Houghton is a mom! The 38-year-old former co-host of The Real and her husband, Israel Houghton, announced that they've welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.

The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a black-and-white photo of Adrienne and Israel gazing at the baby boy they've named Ever James. The caption included a touching poem to commemorate the momentous occasion.

"For this child we have prayed

Just to hear our baby cry

Skin to skin and face to face

Heart to heart and eye to eye..."

Also in their caption, the couple explained that "our journey to [have a] baby has been very challenging."

"We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months," the caption continued. "He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep!

#HappilyEverHoughton 🤍."

This is Adrienne's first baby. Israel has four children from a previous relationship -- sons Jordan and Israel and daughters Mariah and Milan. Adrienne and Israel got married in Paris in December 2019.

It's no secret Adrienne has dreamt about this day for years now. While reflecting on her successful career as an actress, singer, designer and talk show host, Adrienne told ET back in 2019 that there's one chapter in her life she wants to embark on soon.

"I want to be a mom," she said at the time. "I think that would be the next chapter, building a family and still being able to do all the things that I do, but at the same time, I just think that would be probably be a great way for my life to come full circle so that's what I'm most excited about!"

Back in June, she also shared with ET her big goals for the next decade, which included getting into the best shape of her life, and it had nothing to do with looking spectacular in a bikini. She was thinking about her future kids.

"I want to be a healthy person. I want to be that because, to be honest, I didn't have that in my life and even now my mom is like, 'Do it for your future kids because you want to lead by example,'" she told ET. "So, that, for me, would be really important. Not for like, 'Oh, I want to look hot in a bikini' but I actually want to live a healthy lifestyle and be an example of that to my kids."

Adrienne has also been honest about her struggles with infertility. She opened up about the experience during a 2018 episode on The Real.

"I think that, as an audience, we should be sensitive to the fact that everybody doesn't get pregnant right away," she said. "I think for myself, I thought it would happen so easily for me and it just hasn't happened that way."

But the wait is finally over, and her closest friends showered her and her new baby boy with love in the comments section. Her former co-host, Tamera Mowry, wrote, "Wooooo-hooooo!!!!! Cried so many tears of joy today! So happy for you my love! See you guys sooooon!!!"

Jeannie Mai Jenkins added, "HE IS HERE!!!! Lord thank you for this gift You spent quality time making for Israel and Ade. Every second of perfection. Thank you for His genius mind and adorable smile that’s bout to light up our world! We’ve been waiting for u Ever!! Monaco’s ready for matching outfits👀🤪😍😍😍😍😍."