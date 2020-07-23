Adidas Sale: Get 30% Off Select Originals with Creators Club

Adidas is offering up to 30% off select Originals when you sign up for Creators Club. It just takes a few seconds to sign up for an account. Once you join, you'll be able to save on footwear and apparel including Stan Smith, Superstars, and Swift.

To get the deal enter promo code CREATORS at checkout. You'll also find great deals on tights, hoodies, bags, and backpacks in the sale section of the website. Plus, shipping is free when you spend over $49.

Below, shop the items ET Style is loving from this week's Adidas sale.

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.