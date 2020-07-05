Adele's Former Trainer Responds to 'Negative Commentary' Surrounding Her Health Journey

Adele's former trainer, Pete Geracimo, is speaking out amid all the reactions the singer has been getting after sharing a rare picture of herself on her 32nd birthday Tuesday.

The British singer looked stunning in a chic black minidress and heels, wearing a big smile on her face as she thanked her fans for all their support, as well as first responders and essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The Instagram post has received over 9 million likes, with a lot of the comments focusing on her noticeable weight loss.

While Adele received plenty of comments that she looked "amazing" and "gorgeous," some comments also expressed that celebrating Adele's weight loss sent the message that it's more important to be skinny rather than healthy. Some comments also accused her of losing weight too rapidly. Adele herself has not commented on all the recent attention on her weight loss.

Geracimo, who says he worked with Adele before she went on tour for her album 25 in 2016, spoke out in a lengthy Instagram post Thursday and defended the singer. He shared that she had already begun losing weight before her 2016 tour thanks to working out and eating healthier, and also shared that during his time working with her, her goal was never to get "super skinny."

"As Adele’s former London-based personal trainer, it's disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss," he writes. "In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms."

"When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny," he continues. "It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing."

Geracimo then alluded to major changes that have happened since then in Adele's personal life, which includes her April 2019 split from her then-husband, Simon Konecki. Still, the trainer says he knows Adele wants to be healthier for no other reason than for herself and for her 7-year-old son, Angelo.

"Since she moved to LA, it's been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes," he writes. "It's only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version. ... This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo."

"My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only," he adds. "She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It's about Adele and how she wants to live her life."

He also previously shared a picture of himself training Adele, the singer making a funny face as she holds onto a pair of weights.

"Am so proud of this special lady," he wrote. "She has taken charge of her life and made the necessary changes to focus on her and her life. LA is definitely agreeing with you girl!! Best Birthday present to yourself."

Fans first started noticing Adele's physical transformation when the notoriously private star shared a picture of herself at Drake's birthday party in October. She surprised fans again in December when she posted Christmas snapshots that showed off her slimmer physique, and she subsequently stole the spotlight with her appearance at JAY-Z and Beyoncé's Oscars after-party in February.

In a 2012 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, Adele said she rarely thought about her body image and didn't feel pressure to be a "skinny-mini" or wear revealing clothing.

"I've never seen magazine covers and music videos and been like, 'I need to look like that if I want to be a success,'" she said. "I don't want to be some skinny-mini with my t*ts out, I really don't want to do it. And I don't want people confusing what it is I'm about."

In February 2016, Adele told Vogue that she had adopted a healthier lifestyle, avoiding eating certain foods in order to protect her throat and giving up the cigarettes that she used to smoke regularly. She also said she had given up almost all alcohol consumption.

"I was trying to get some stamina for my tour," she said of her decision. "So I lost a bit of weight."

"Now I fit into normal, off-the-shelf clothes -- which is really a big problem for me!" she added, about wanting to shop more.

