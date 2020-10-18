Adele to Host 'Saturday Night Live': Why It's a 'Full Circle' Moment for Her

Adele is our next host of Saturday Night Live! The singer will host the sketch comedy show on Oct. 24, with musical guest H.E.R.

SNL revealed the news on Sunday, afterwhich Adele took to Instagram to gush over what will be a "full circle" moment.

"Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!" the GRAMMY winner wrote. "My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?"

"Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!" Adele continued. "I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻."

Adele's first appearance on SNL was on Oct. 18, 2008, alongside then-host Josh Brolin. But he wasn't the only celeb she came face-to-face with during the show. Then-Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin ended up making a cameo appearance, and spoke with Adele after the show.

"It was just meant to be like, a normal show, me and Josh Brolin... and then we walked in Saturday and Sarah Palin was there. We were like, 'Oh god!' And it ended up being a huge show," Adele reflected in a throwback interview posted by TheCelebFactory.

"She came over to me afterwards and said hi," the singer added of Palin. "She was really nice backstage, but I'm 100 percent chuffed to pieces... but I'm not a fan of her at all."

Whether or not she was impressed by Palin, Adele was surprised by how singing on SNL catapulted her career in the United States.

"Literally overnight -- like, whenever I've heard that saying, overnight success, I was like, 'Yeah, whatever. You've got to proper, proper work for it.' And it was overnight, literally overnight," she said. "I was chuffed with that."

See more on Adele in the video below. SNL airs live, coast-to-coast, on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.