Adele Stuns at JAY-Z and Beyoncé's Oscars After-Party Following Stunning Weight Loss

View this post on Instagram

Na wczorajszej prywatnej imprezie ‪Beyoncé‬ i Jaya Z rozmawiałam z Adele o... butach (Adele na zdjęciu po zrzuceniu chyba z 30kg!), a ‪Jay Z‬ uczył mnie imprezowego układu tanecznego. Wiem, że brzmi to surrealistycznie. Ale posłuchajcie od początku... Tylko ok. 200 osób, na małej, klubowej przestrzeni, z najlepszą muzyką, z zakazem robienia zdjęć (powyższe to wyjątek poimprezowy). Ulica zamknięta i pilnie strzeżona, wejście kuchennymi drzwiami, żeby nie dało się nikogo sfotografować. Impreza, na której wszyscy mogą się wyluzować i zaszaleć! Każdy dostaje na wejściu ... kapcie (nie weszłam w tę opcję) i bawi się bez skrępowania do białego rana. Zaczęło się od rozmowy z Adele o moich szpilkach (namawiała mnie na kapcie które sama miała na nogach). Szczerze, nie poznałam jej bo jest teraz szczupła jak przecinek! Gadałyśmy zaśmiewając się do momentu kiedy powiedziała jak się nazywa...😉 Rozmowa z Adele była przepustką do miłej konwersacji z ‪Rihanną‬. A później już było totalne szaleństwo! ‪Jay Z‬ uczył mnie układu tanecznego (bezskutecznie bo skomplikowany, ale za to było śmiesznie), ‪Beyoncé‬ patrząc na mój brokatowy, świecący garnitur stwierdziła ze śmiechem że ją przyćmiłam (miała na sobie ciemnogranatową, welurową suknię), z Leo DiCaprio tańczyłam przez chwile za rękę (taka była konwencja, a ja stałam obok), otoczony wianuszkiem dziewczyn Bradley Cooper posyłał mi uśmiechy, ale chyba dlatego że jego też rozśmieszył mój taniec z Jayem Z. Klan Kardashianek (Kim, Kourtney, Khloe) bawił się we własnym gronie. ‪Kanye West‬ i ‪Travis Scott‬ wzięli udział w radosnym jam session gospodarzy. Popis na scenie dał Puff Daddy, a pod sceną parkietem zawładnęli jego synowie. Charlize Theron zaproponowała mi kawałek pizzy, kiedy z ciekawości zajrzałam do pudełka które niosła (do jedzenia była do wyboru pizza, kawior, ostrygi lub homary). W towarzystwie Lany del Rey był reżyser Jo Jo Rabbit - Taika Waititi, z nim rozmawiałam najdłużej, o jego filmie, który uwielbiam. Zapomniałam o paru osobach: Margot Robbie, Adriana Lima, Jessica Alba, Reese Whiterspoon‪,‬ Jeff Bezos, Timothe Chalamet, Spike Lee... Ot, takie zwykłe przyjęcie 😉. Do hotelu wróciłam ‪o 7:00‬...