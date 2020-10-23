Adele Shines In 'Saturday Night Live' Promo With Kate McKinnon and H.E.R.

The one and only Adele stopped by Studio 8h to say hello! The songstress was joined by Kate McKinnon and musical guest H.E.R. for a new Saturday Night Live promo, which dropped Thursday afternoon.

The songstress wore a shimmering satin top and black slacks as she promoted her upcoming episode, and joked about the inherent confusion that pops up regarding H.E.R.'s name.

"Hi! I'm Adele, and I'm hosting Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest H.E.R.," Adele declares.

"Wait, her or her?" McKinnon asks, pointing first at H.E.R. and then Adele, evoking old "Who's On Third" Abbot and Costello bit.

"No, H.E.R." Adele adds, gesturing toward the songstress, to which H.E.R. replies, "Oh, wait, her?" and points to McKinnon.

"Yes, me, it is I who will be musical guest this week," McKinnon says, embracing the moment in the spotlight.

Host: Adele

Music: H.E.R.

You: Watching this Saturday pic.twitter.com/OThWWK7Msd — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 22, 2020

All three of the entertainers rocked black face masks for the promo, making it clear that the SNLcoronavirus safety protocols are still very much in place.

Adele previously celebrated getting the chance to host SNL, shortly after the show announced the news, and she called it a "full circle" moment.

"Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!" the GRAMMY winner wrote. "My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!"

She also explained why she'll be serving strictly as the host, and not the musical guest as well.

"I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right," she shared. "But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?"

SNL airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.