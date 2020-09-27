Adele Shares Hilarious Prank Video In Honor of Pal Nicole Richie's Birthday

Adele's post honoring Nicole Richie's birthday may have come a week late, but it was full of gems from their friendship. The "Someone Like You" singer took to Instagram on Saturday to wish her "daily dose of grace" a happy birthday with cute moments from their time together -- and a hilarious prank video.

"Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie I admire you and love you so much," Adele captioned her post. "You are the epitome of self preservation, self love and absolute savagery! You are so so cherished by so many angel girl! Keep making us laugh babes, we adore you to the moon and back ♥️."

The GRAMMY winner concluded her post with a quote from the prank video, which shows Richie hiding in a corner of a kitchen to scare an unsuspecting Adele as she walks in. Watch below.

Richie, who turned 39 on Sept. 21, is all about making her friends laugh -- though as she shared last month, certain posts have now "come back to haunt me."

The fashion designer and TV personality revealed on Instagram that one of her kids had discovered a racy post she shared on social media. Richie and husband Joel Madden are parents to 12-year-old daughter Harlow and 11-year-old son Sparrow.

"HELP! I’m the mom of pre-teens and my past posts have come back to haunt me!" Richie jokingly wrote alongside a screengrab of her post, with a text from one of her kids, which reads, "Mommy..."

See more on Richie in the video below.