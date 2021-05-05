Adele Declares She's 'Thirty Free,' Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics of Herself

Adele loves a birthday! The British songstress, who has released three albums tied to her age, took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate her 33rd birthday and a new phase of her life.

"Thirty Free," she captioned a series of stunning photos of herself.

The first image is black and white and the chart topper appears to be fresh-faced. Her tattoo of the planet Jupiter is visible on her forearm.

In another shot, Adele is in beautiful turquoise water with her head tilted back, rocking a colorful long-sleeved swimsuit.

And in the last image, the singer appears to be captured mid-twirl as she rocks a black and plum-colored tie-dye dress.

Earlier in the day, Adele's pal, Laura Dockrill, shared a throwback photo of the singer dressed as George Michael in honor of the special occasion.

"Make sure you BFF with someone that also goes to fancy dress parties not dressed as a sexy cat," Dockrill captioned the funny pic. "Fulfil the brief. Nail the assignment. (Flat shoes for life) I love you so much @adele happy birthday 💖 x"